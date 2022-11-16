TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Ruskin on Tuesday.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 15000 block of Auburn Woods Lane.

Deputies arrived to find one person suffering from gunshot wounds. That person was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

No further information about the victim, including their name, age or gender, was released.

“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, and neighbors are not in any danger,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “No arrests have been made.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing, and they’re asking those with information to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.