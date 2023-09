RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lynmoor Drive in Riverview.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will give an update on the shooting on Saturday at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.