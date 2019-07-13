Fatal shooting at Brandon Airbnb, deputies searching for shooting suspect

TAMPA (WFLA) – A man is dead after a shooting at what the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is saying was a house party thrown at an Airbnb in Brandon.

Deputies say there was a party at the Airbnb located on Red Fox Lane when detectives say an unidentified man got into an argument with the victim and at some point shots were fired.

The victim was transported to Tampa General Hospital but later died from their injuries.

Colonel Bradford is updating the media on the deadly shooting overnight in Brandon. Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 13, 2019

The shooter left the scene and the sheriff’s office is currently conducting interviews with witnesses and working to locate the shooter.

Anyone with information related to this case to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.