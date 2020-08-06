Fatal crash shuts down westbound lanes of Lutz Lake Fern Road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Lutz Lake Fern Road in Lutz.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at W. Lutz Lake Fern Road and Suncoast Parkway.

🚨 FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT at West Lutz Lake Fern Road and Barrie Acres Trail.



All Westbound lanes of W. Lutz Lake Fern Road at Suncoast Parkway are shutdown.



Please seek alternate routes.#TrafficAlert #SheriffChadChronister pic.twitter.com/B0dnU5EZLU — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) August 6, 2020

If you are heading in that direction, please find an alternative route.

Please check back for the latest updates.

