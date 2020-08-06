Fatal crash shuts down westbound lanes of Lutz Lake Fern Road

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Lutz Lake Fern Road in Lutz.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at W. Lutz Lake Fern Road and Suncoast Parkway.

If you are heading in that direction, please find an alternative route.

Please check back for the latest updates.

