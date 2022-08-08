HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A FedEx driver died Monday morning after a three-vehicle wreck in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the area of State Road 674 and Katie Stanaland Road at 10:10 a.m.

Troopers said a FedEx delivery van was heading east on SR-674 when it crossed the centerline and got into a head-on collision with a tractor trailer.

A second tractor trailer heading east behind the van also hit debris from the first crash but managed to make a controlled stop.

Neither of the tractor trailer drivers were injured. However, the FedEx driver was killed at the scene, according to the FHP.

Troopers said it is not known why the FedEx driver crossed into oncoming traffic.