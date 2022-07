TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers coming from the Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa experienced delays after a wreck Monday morning.

As of this report, it was reported that it was a fatal wreck on the northbound lanes of I-275. The exit ramp onto Kennedy was mostly blocked, according to the FHP website.

Traffic cams showed crews responding to the scene while incoming drivers were tightly packed by the jam.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WFLA for updates.