2 die in Brandon Parkway crash

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people died Tuesday after a crash on Brandon Parkway at Town Center Boulevard, authorities said.

Initial information shows 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and a Nissan SUV collided after they entered the intersection simultaneously.

It’s still unclear which driver entered the roadway under a red traffic signal.

Troopers say a passenger inside of the Nissan died at the scene. The driver was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where they later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

