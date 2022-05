GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal crash closed part of I-75 Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It was shut down to one southbound lane on I-75 north of Big Bend Road in Gibsonton.

According to FHP, a vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and hit an impact attenuator. The car then caught on fire.

The driver died at the scene.