8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Fatal crash closes part of Adamo Drive in Tampa

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a fatal crash that’s expected to close part of Adamo Drive for several hours.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened in the 6200 block of East Adamo Drive early Friday morning.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of Adamo Drive, just west of Orient Road. One lane has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

