TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have responded to a fatal crash on Lambright Street in the Egypt Lake-Leto area.

The crash happened early Friday morning in the area of Lambright and Glen Avenue.

At least one person has died. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

Lambright Street is closed in both directions from Glen Avenue North to Himes Avenue North.

This story is developing and will be updated.