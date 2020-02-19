Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City

Hillsborough County
Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash has temporarily closed an exit ramp for Interstate 4 in Plant City.

According to police, the crash happened at the westbound Park Road exit of I-4, which is exit 22.

Northbound traffic on Park Road has been reduced to one lane, which is to turn only onto westbound I-4.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup"

Citrus County couple quarantined in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple quarantined in the US"

Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil"

Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City"

the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday"

Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake"

Dunkin' Donuts burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' Donuts burglary"

the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday"

Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game"

Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money"

3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete"

New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "New sensory room at Hunter's Green Elementary"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss