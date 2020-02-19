Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash has temporarily closed an exit ramp for Interstate 4 in Plant City.

According to police, the crash happened at the westbound Park Road exit of I-4, which is exit 22.

Northbound traffic on Park Road has been reduced to one lane, which is to turn only onto westbound I-4.

No other information has been released at this time.

