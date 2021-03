TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person has died in a crash that closed a portion of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. along northbound Dale Mabry Highway near Hunt Road.

News Channel 8 has learned two cars were involved, and at least one person has died. No additional information about the crash was immediately available.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.