HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes of Dale Mabry Highway near Busch Boulevard are currently closed after a fatal crash.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. and that the Florida Highway Patrol is on scene.

Drivers heading toward that area or intersection are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

No other information has been released at this time.