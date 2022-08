TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person has died in a crash on State Road 674 in Lithia.

The crash happened in the area of State Road 674 and Katie Stanaland Road at about 6 a.m.

We know at least one person has died, but it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

The road is blocked at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.