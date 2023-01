TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 75 in Seffner Thursday.

The crash happened at about 3:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 263. There is roadblock reported in the area. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

There is no word on what led to the incident or how many people were involved. WFLA is working to get more information.