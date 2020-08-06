Fatal crash causes road closure on Ehrlich Road

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash off of Ehrlich Road in Tampa.

Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Ehrlich Road and Burrington Drive.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic fatality near the intersection of Ehrlich Road and Burrington Drive. Eastbound lanes of Ehrlich Road are shut down at this time. Please seek alternate routes. #TrafficAlert #teamHCSO #SheriffChadChronister pic.twitter.com/qZb7OOmbVu — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) August 6, 2020

The eastbound lanes of Ehrlich have been closed.

WFLA Photo

If you are heading in that direction, please find an alternative route.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: