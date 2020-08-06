Fatal crash causes road closure on Ehrlich Road

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash off of Ehrlich Road in Tampa.
Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Ehrlich Road and Burrington Drive.
The eastbound lanes of Ehrlich have been closed.
If you are heading in that direction, please find an alternative route.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
