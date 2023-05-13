TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All southbound lanes of interstate 275 are blocked in Tampa due to a fatal crash.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash at around 7:15 p.m. I-275 southbound appears to be shut down from Fowler Ave. to Busch Blvd., according to traffic data from FL511.

FDOT camera footage shows vehicles being diverted off the interstate at Fowler Ave.

Southbound drivers should exit at Fletcher Ave. to avoid the roadblock.

