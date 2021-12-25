Fatal accident leaves bicyclist dead in Hillsborough Co. after colliding with car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol reports that an accident on Christmas Eve left one man dead in Hillsborough County after a bicyclist was hit by a car on SR-674.

According to the Tampa FHP office, a 2010 Chevy Cobalt was traveling eastbound on SR-674, east of 18th Street SE. A bicyclist, a 30-year-old man from Chattahoochee, Fla., was traveling ahead of the Cobalt, and the driver of the car couldn’t see them.

FHP said the car “overtook and collided with” the bicyclist, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The bicyclist has not been identified, but next of kin has been notified, according to FHP.