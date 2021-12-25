Fatal accident leaves bicyclist dead in Hillsborough Co. after colliding with car

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol reports that an accident on Christmas Eve left one man dead in Hillsborough County after a bicyclist was hit by a car on SR-674.

According to the Tampa FHP office, a 2010 Chevy Cobalt was traveling eastbound on SR-674, east of 18th Street SE. A bicyclist, a 30-year-old man from Chattahoochee, Fla., was traveling ahead of the Cobalt, and the driver of the car couldn’t see them.

FHP said the car “overtook and collided with” the bicyclist, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The bicyclist has not been identified, but next of kin has been notified, according to FHP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss