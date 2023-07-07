PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) —The stifling heat isn’t just uncomfortable, the Farmworker Association of Florida says it’s tough on their crops too.

At Parkesdale Farms in Plant City, Director of Operations Matt Parke says his farmworkers are only working a few hours a day this summer.

“On a farm, we normally start by 7’o clock. Today, we turned off at 12’o clock because it’s so hot,” Parke said.

Parke says he does everything possible so his workers can avoid the scorching heat and humidity.

“It’s not just only because of the heat, it’s the summertime, we don’t have a lot of work we’re taking it easy,” he said.

Parke says most Florida farmers wrap up their harvesting season by June because the extreme heat makes it difficult for plants to properly grow.

According to Parke, some workers travel up north for work during the summer season.

“To probably Georgia, North Carolina, they head up to Michigan. During Florida summers, nothing really vegetable wise grows good here or fruit wise.”

For farmworkers that decide to stay in Florida, there are safety measures to consider.

“Definitely scheduled water breaks, shade, trigger temperatures, also assessment of the risk factors,” said Neza Xiuhtecutli, the General Coordinator/Executive Director of the Farmworker Association.

The Farmworker Association is running a campaign to help workers recognize heat dangers. Information can be found here.