ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Team USA lost to Sweden Sunday after a video assistant referee showed Sweden’s final penalty kick crossed the goal line by a fraction of a centimeter.

“I’m mixed between sad, distraught, but also proud of how the girls came out and played so much better than they have in any other game,” a fan named Tret said. “We really saw them get up and get out there and win early, the ball ultimately didn’t bounce our way.”

Fans came as early as 4 a.m. to Mary Margaret’s Olde Irish Tavern. The bar opened early for the game with lots of water and orange juice.

“We want to be open to making memories for people,” said Mary Margaret’s Olde Irish Tavern owner Pete Boland. “It’s our identity.”

“It brings people together,” he continued. “They’re always going to remember being here.”

Boland said he changed his bar into a breakfast establishment for the morning because alcohol couldn’t legally be sold until after the game was over at 4 a.m.

Nonetheless, nearly 100 people showed up to watch the game.

Fans like former division one soccer player Rachel Jolley stayed at the bar for hours leaving with a sentiment for Team USA.

“They put so much pressure on the women’s team of this expectation that they’re not allowed to lose,” she said. “These women and the women before them have been fighting since the 90s for pay equity and all of these things so it’s much bigger than this tournament.”

“As a fan, what are you taking away today?,” 8 On Your Side reporter Nicole Rogers asked.

“Disappointment, obviously, I wanted the US to go through, but I think it was inspiring,” Jolley explained. “The competition and level of play we’re seeing is what the Mia Hamm’s and Julie Foudy’s and Michelle Akers’s hoped for 30 years ago.

For more information, visit the FIFA website for future FIFA Women’s World Cup Games.