Fans celebrate Lightning winning the Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Let the celebrations begin! The Lightning are bringing home the Stanley Cup!

Fans are eager to welcome The Cup with open arms. 2020 has given Tampa plenty of lickings, but this is the city’s win. Its chance to hang onto something happy, and despite the pandemic this is bringing people together.

It was wild cheering and celebrating in Thunder Alley Monday night. Fans were ecstatic about bringing the Stanley Cup back to Tampa after 16 years. The crowds were going wild over at Sail Pavilion. At Sparkman Warf, fans got so rowdy at one point people were jumping into the water.

Across Tampa Bay at Ferg’s in St. Pete, people were cheering and jumping up and down as the clock ticked down to the final second. Confetti went flying and there was nothing but smiles to be seen. Smiles you could see because there wasn’t a mask in sight.

No attempt at social distancing even as the Lightning won in the “Bubble” in Edmonton.

The team will be back in Tampa Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET and back at Amelie Arena at 7 pm to celebrate their win.

