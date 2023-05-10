GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of 46-year-old Roel Martinez says they haven’t spoken to him or seen him since February.

Martinez’s family filed a missing person’s report with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office regarding his disappearance. They say his son was the last person to see him in person at a home on Palm Avenue in Gibsonton.

“Somebody must know something, but it’s just they are afraid to say something,” said Rosario Martinez, Roel’s sister-in-law.

The 46-year-old, originally from Mexico, spends his time in the Gibsonton and Ruskin area. His family members traveled from Matamoros, Mexico and Texas in hopes of finding him.

“His brothers, sisters ask for him, and we can’t give them any news because we don’t know anything,” Rosario said.

According to Rosario, it’s out of character for Roel to go this long without speaking to his children. They fear he may be in danger.

“People would’ve said, ‘oh I’ve seen him at a certain spot.’ It’s been two months already and nobody’s seen him? That’s weird.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says they are in contact with the Martinez family and don’t suspect any foul play as of now in Roel’s disappearance.