Family sues trucking company, driver after 2-month-old dies in I-75 crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fritzy Gaspard, 34, was driving south on Interstate 75 on Aug. 5 when she heard the sound of brakes behind her.

In front of her car, a line of vehicles had stopped on the interstate as people were merging onto I-4.

“I just felt and heard a loud boom and my car stopped and spun a few times on the median. My girls were screaming,” said Gaspard.

In the car with her were Gaspard’s 10-year-old and 4-year-old daughters. In the back seat, her 2-month-old son was strapped into his car seat.

“He was asleep actually and then it happened,” said Gaspard.

The back of her car, where her son was in his car seat, was crushed by the impact of a dump truck driven by 74-year-old Daniel Thomas Ragan of Spring Hill.

Ragan’s truck hit a total of nine cars. David Ross Garcia, 46, of Inverness, died at the scene.

People on the highway tried to help Gaspard get her son out of the car.

“I think it was brave of them. It was amazing that they came. I don’t know what I would have done if they didn’t come. There was a young lady that stayed with my daughters while I observed them trying to get my son out,” said Gaspard.

Her family is now suing Ragan and the trucking company that hired him.

“We understand that the traffic ahead had stopped for a prior accident and that all of the vehicles ahead of Mr. Regan were either stopped or coming to a stop and he failed to appreciate that,” said family attorney Charles Spinner Jr.

8 On Your Side’s efforts to contact the trucking company that hired Ragan have been unsuccessful.