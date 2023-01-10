TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of 12-year-old James Lett Jr. is now making funeral arrangements after he was shot and killed over the weekend.

“This took everything from me, but I still have my faith,” said his mother, Slatrina Jackson.

Jackson was at work on Sunday when she received the horrific phone call from a family member saying her son had been shot. The mom arrived at an area hospital to discover the pre-teen died from his injuries.

“My son got killed at his friend’s house, not in the streets, not ripping and running,” Jackson said.

Tampa Police said the shooting happened at a home on East 111th Avenue in Tampa. James Lett Jr. was only visiting the home when he was shot and killed. According to police, several other juveniles were at the home when it happened.

“Everything is so senseless, like it’s just crazy now not to hear his voice no more,” said Latoya Lett, the victim’s aunt.

The 12-year-old’s mother told 8 On Your Side it’s been a week full of tears and prayers.

“Me, his mother had to identify her baby’s picture on a clipboard, that image will never leave, never leave,” Jackson shared.

Family members describe the pre-teen as loving and energetic. He was a student at Greco Middle School who enjoyed sports and playing video games.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover funeral costs.