TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department released the identity of the victim in a deadly shooting at graduation celebration in May as it continues to investigate his death.

Police said the family of Antonio Richardson, 21, of Tampa released his information to encourage community members to share any information they know that pertains to his death.

A TPD released said on May 29, 2022, Richardson was celebrating a family member’s high school graduation at a home on East North Bay Street when someone drove by and fired at the party.

The shots hit Richardson and an unidentified 23-year-old man. Police said while the 23-year-old survived the shooting, Richardson died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The department said a light-colored 2000s model sedan was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting.

“Antonio’s family and Tampa Police Detectives are seeking any information that would assist in the investigation, and lead to identifying and apprehending the suspect(s) in this case to provide a sense of closure for Antonio’s family,” the department said.

If you have information on this case, call the Tampa Police Department by calling 813-231-6130.