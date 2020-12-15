Family searching for Good Samaritan following car accident in Thonotosassa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seffner family is thankful for the kindness of one stranger.

Candy Hildreth was driving in Thonotosassa last Friday when she lost control and wrecked her truck with it landing on its roof.

Hildreth was trapped inside the truck. She told her daughters when she opened her eyes, there was a man who pulled her to safety walking away with only a fractured elbow and bruises. 8 On Your Side spoke with one of Hildreth’s daughters Tuesday, Julie Arias.

“All she remembers is when the truck went to flip she braced herself, closed her eyes and prayed to God,” Arias said. “I’m grateful because no one is ever on that road, but God put that guy there for my mom.”

The man stayed with Hildreth until EMS arrived.

“My mom said he wasn’t even wearing a mask, he didn’t ask questions, he was there, pulled her out and hugged her,” Arias said. “It’s Christmas so all we want to do is find him and thank him personally.”

Hildreth said she didn’t get his name and only remembers that the man worked for a construction company.

Now she and her daughters are searching for her guardian angel hoping Facebook can bring them together, so they can thank him in person.

“I feel like he was my mom’s guardian angel,” Arias said. “We want to thank him in person because if it wasn’t for him, my mom would have been stuck there who knows what could have happened.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have much info for that crash or any record of anyone being transported to the hospital.

A spokeswoman said deputies responded to the scene but no report was written.