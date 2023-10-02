TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The death of 66-year-old Dan Kane is still under investigation.

Tampa police said Kane’s body was discovered while crews responded to a house fire on East Crenshaw Street in Seminole Heights. The victim’s family is in town this week for his funeral.

“He gave people a place to live, was a mentor, somebody everybody could count on,” said Holly Rosica, the victim’s sister.

Kane was a mental health counselor for over 30 years. Helping others is what he was known for.

“A fire started, Dan tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher. There were a couple of other men in the house, one of them went out to get a hose,” Rosica said. “They were leaving the house, Dan went back in to maybe get the dog, went back towards the bedroom, and didn’t make it out the house.”

Kane was one of six children, but the only one living in Florida.

Tampa Fire Rescue’s Arson Task Force is investigating the fire along with the State Fire Marshall’s Office. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office said they are awaiting a toxicology report to determine Kane’s cause of death.

Tampa Police detained a person while responding to the scene, but that person was let go. No other arrests have been made.

Rosica is hopeful no one intentionally looked to harm her brother.

“I don’t bear anybody any ill will. I don’t believe it was a malicious thing, I don’t think anybody would deliberately hurt him ever, I think it was careless or foolish, something,” she said.