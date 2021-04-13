Family, police hope to identify driver who hit 84-year-old man on Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA (WFLA) – An 84-year-old Tampa man is recovering from knee surgery after being hit by a car in late March on Bayshore Boulevard.

“When you run somebody over the nice and right thing to do is get up and help him and call the police,” said Tampa attorney Billy Howard.

Howard describes his father as a “fitness fanatic.”

“My dad loves Bayshore, loves running on Bayshore, and he can’t do any of that right now,” Howard said.

Howard said his dad’s knee broke in sixteen places from the collision on March 25 as he tried crossing Bayshore at South Howard Avenue. Howard provided an 8 On Your Side video of the incident from surveillance cameras in the intersection.

The video shows the driver taking Howard home following the accident. Additional security video shows them walking into the lobby of Howard’s Bayshore condo building.

8 On Your Side blurred the driver’s face because he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

“What’s not right is running over an 84-year-old and not leaving your contact information with them,” Howard said.

Since 2018, three more serious crashes on Bayshore have resulted in lives lost.

Howard said he was friends with Hal Flowers, the 50-year-old bicyclist killed in April 2020 after being struck by a motorcyclist who also died.

“Bayshore should not be a dangerous place but it is and we need to do more to identify the people that are breaking the law,” Howard said.

Before sitting down with 8 On Your Side, Howard said a TPD traffic investigator called to tell him they may have identified the driver who injured his dad.

“In our society one of the things that compensates is money,” he said. “We have insurance. It sounds like this guy has insurance, all we want is what is right.”