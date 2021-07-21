Family pleads for help to solve murder of 24-year-old USF student

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

24-year-old James Gorham shot and killed in April.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a University of South Florida student who was murdered in Tampa in April is pleading for the public’s help in finding his killer.

Tampa police say on April 29, James Gorham, 24, was shot and killed near the 2400 Block of East Columbus Drive in Tampa. Police say Gorham was in Ybor City before his death.

Gorham was enrolled at the University of South Florida, where he majored in Electrical Engineering. His family is speaking to 8 On Your Side, and hopes that someone with information will come forward.

If anyone has information regarding this case, contact a detective at 813-276-3231 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss