TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A family is desperate for answers after their son and brother vanished a week ago in Ybor City.

Tampa police shared new video Wednesday of 24-year-old John Larson driving his blue truck in Ybor around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. Police said Larson was on his way to meet friends at a bar but never showed up.

Larson’s family told 8 On Your Side they found his truck parked on East 11th Avenue near the Hillsborough Community College Performing Arts Center around noon the next day.

Larson’s sister Joann Caffrey said her family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information to help locate her missing brother.

“If you met him that night or anything you can think,” she said, “just let us know. We really want him home with us.”

The family has been posting missing person fliers in Ybor and Desoto Park near McKay Bay.

Larson is a new father with a 5-month old baby girl.

“Please help us find our son,” Larson’s father Mark Larson said. “Either way we need to find our son and that’s all I want the Tampa Bay community to know and watch your kids.”

Anyone with information about this missing person’s case should call TPD at 813-231-6130.