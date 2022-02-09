Family offering $10,000 reward for Plant City woman who vanished 2 years ago

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a Plant City woman who vanished two years ago is offering a $10,000 reward for help finding her.

Two years after her disappearance, the family of Cieha Taylor is still searching for answers.

“She’s just a wonderful person, lights up a room when she walks in,” Cieha’s mother Canitha Taylor said. She has never given up searching.

On Feb. 6, 2020, detectives say Cieha dropped her boyfriend off at his home in Plant City.

hours later, deputies found Cieha’s car running in the 900 block of east Trapnell Road. Her car was sitting empty on the railroad tracks with her purse and phone.

Deputies moved the car, thinking the driver would return. Her family reported her missing a few days later.

“Her car was found running and they just pushed it off to the side of the road, locked it, and walked away. We as a family started came getting worried because none of us had heard from her,” Taylor said.

Detectives questioned her boyfriend, the last person to see the 28-year-old, but they are still looking for leads.

“Everybody wants you to have hope and I do have hope, but I also have to face reality of two years. I know her. She would not go this long without talking to me,” Taylor said.

The family of Cieha is offering a $10,000 reward.

“Just please call. I don’t care. We can worry about the who, what and when later. Let’s just get her found so I can have closure. this is the worst thing that a mother can go through,” Taylor said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, there is still an active and open investigation related to Cieha Taylor. HCSO shared information regarding her case on social media accounts for the two-year anniversary to once again encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact detectives by calling 813-247-8200.