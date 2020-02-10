Family of teen shot and killed by 8-year-old with BB gun in Tampa wants answers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Through grief, the family of 17-year-old Ivan Johnson is trying to process his death.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be as detrimental as it was when I got to the hospital,” Johnson’s mother, Camisha Denny, said.

Ivan met a family while staying at an extended stay in Tampa. His family explained that he played football with the two boys for days.

The dad drove his two boys, along with Ivan, to an ATM at a Bank of America on North West Shore Boulevard on Feb. 1.

Tampa police explain to 8 On Your Side that, while there, the 8-year-old son of the driver fired a Daisy 800 BB/pellet gun from the backseat, striking Ivan in the left eye.

The teenager died three days later at Tampa General Hospital.

His family thinks the dad was negligent.

“We hope that he definitely is responsible for what he’s done,” Ivan’s dad, Soloman Johnson, said. “Even though it was an 8-year-old child that pulled the trigger, I think a responsible parent would have put the gun somewhere else and not in the backseat,” he said.

The father and his boys have left the extended stay and are headed back home, a Tampa Police Department spokesman said in a press release. No one has been charged.

Police have called the man a family friend, but the Dennys maintain they have never met him.

“There’s no letters. There’s no note. There’s nothing you left. And my son is gone. And you get to live happily with your boys. It’s a problem with me,” said Ivan’s mom.

A problem the Denny family is dealing with, while also dealing with the unimaginable death of their son.

Funeral services for Ivan Johnson are scheduled for Feb. 22, the family said. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the services.

