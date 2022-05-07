TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of John Larson is still desperately searching for answers regarding his disappearance. His sister held another search for him Saturday morning in Desoto Park.

“We’re trying anything we can,” Joann Caffrey said. “His phone last pinged in Desoto but we really don’t know if just the phone is here or if he was here.”

Caffrey said they’re looking for anything connected to her brother.

“You know his shoes — I found a shirt that looked similar to his on the pier.”

Tampa Police shared a video of the last sighting of Larson. He was driving his blue truck in Ybor City around 11:30 p.m. on April 26.

“He texted his friend that he parked. They were planning to meet at the bar,” Caffrey said.

Police told 8 On Your Side Larson never made it to the bar. His family found his truck parked on East 11th Avenue around noon the next day.

“I think of all the times me and my friends went down there. There’s tons of people that get drunk down there and they make it home fine, so it just doesn’t make sense.”

Larson’s family joined the search, posting flyers around Ybor City and Desoto Park. Caffrey said this has been a very difficult time for everyone who knows and loves her brother.

“It just feels so weird not having John with us here and not knowing what happened or where he’s at. It’s been really difficult. Not something I’d ever thought we’d go through.”

If you have information regarding the disappearance of John Larson, immediately call the Tampa Police Department.