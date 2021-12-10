Family, friends call for end to gun violence following death of 21-year-old Tampa woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Family and friends came together Friday night to remember 21-year-old Savannah Mathis.

Mathis was one of two people shot on Dec. 1 on West Grace Street and North Delaware Ave. She died two days later. The shooter has still not been caught.

More than 100 people returned to the scene Friday for a candlelight vigil. They called for Justice for Savannah.

Lamaria Smith is Mathis’ mother. She says she’s going to miss the small things, like saying I love you.

“Graduating from nursing school, seeing my daughter go to UF, I got robbed of all that and that’s something I can’t get back, once they’re gone they’re gone,” Smith said. “21 short years, 21 short years.”

Those who came out also called for an end to senseless violence in Tampa, including city councilman Orlando Gudes. Smith, is also demanding change.

“Let’s make this community better, let’s start raising our kids and getting in our kids business,” Smith said.

She hopes her family’s tragedy can spark change in the community.

“Baby if you hear me you’re my strength, you’re keeping me going,” Smith said. “I thank you for giving me the strength and signs to keep going and I will never let your name go in vain, they will know about Savannah Marie Mathis.”

Funeral arraignments for Mathis will be held at Allen Temple AME Church, 2101 Lowe Street in Tampa, on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11:00 a.m. Smith is asking everyone to wear light color clothing.