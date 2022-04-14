TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Tampa family is safe after escaping a fire that broke out at their home early Thursday morning.

The Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 10000 block of N. 14th Street around 1:45 a.m., and saw flames and smoke on the south side of the home.

Officials said the home’s residents were able to escape. Crews tried to save the cat, but it died in the fire.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.