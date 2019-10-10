Family dresses as dinosaurs to welcome home dad from deployment

TAMPA (WFLA) – Call it a family reunion – 66 million years in the making!

Taylor Morris and her two children had the surprise of a lifetime for DeAndre Morris who was returning home after a six-month deployment as a member of the Air Force.

Taylor had originally had planned for DeAndre to dress as a dinosaur to surprise her kids at school but when that plan fell through, Taylor took it one step further having a family dinosaur takeover at Tampa International Airport.

“During my pregnancy with our son, we didn’t find out the gender so we called him Little Foot, that is where the dinosaurs came from,” Morris tells News Channel 8. “I just knew once that first plan fell through we’re gonna do this and be a family full of T-Rex’s.”

Taylor and her daughter London dressed as T-Rex’s with her young son dressed in a dinosaur onesie. They also held cute signs including one that read, “RAWR T Rex’s are cooler than cutesy signs.”

Katie Vogel of Sweet Novalee Photography captured the adorable reunion at the airport giving this Tampa family something they’ll always remember.

The face you make when you spot your wife and kids dressed as dinos in the airport after 6 long months apart 😉 <3 Feel free to share away! Tampa International Airport , MacDill Air Force Base Posted by Sweet Novalee Photography by Katie Vogel on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Taylor tells News Channel 8 her husband’s reaction made it all worth the wait.

“At first he saw Katie and then saw the dinosaurs and started laughing saying yup that’s my wife,” Morris said.

Taylor tells News Channel 8, as if the special reunion wasn’t special enough, it was also her son’s first birthday.