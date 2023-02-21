TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A family is desperate for answers after the murder of a Tampa woman.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a neighborhood near US-41 & E. Fletcher Ave. just before 1:00 a.m.

A woman was found with upper body trauma and was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Deputies did not give any details about what caused her injuries but said they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Her family identified the woman as 38-year-old Tonika Turner, known by many as “Lady Cash.”

“I’m at a loss for words. It’s just a senseless murder,” said Angie Turner, the victim’s mother.

As investigators spent hours Tuesday searching the scene for evidence, Turner’s family waited just outside the yellow crime scene tape desperate for answers.

“We are devastated that this happened to my sister, my god, I can’t believe this,” said Deyanira Boyd, one of the victim’s sister. “My sister loved everybody, was always there for everybody.”

The oldest of 10 siblings, her sisters say she was a mother of three and a beautiful person inside and out.

“She has three beautiful kids still here,” said Queen Herriott, another of Turner’s sisters. She has a family. This isn’t a situation where somebody was not loved,”

The sheriff’s office did not release details about a suspect but said Turner’s death appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

“We are heartbroken for the family and friends who lost a loved one this morning,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We do believe this is an isolated incident. Our detectives are working to bring answers to the victim’s family.”

Turner’s family is desperate for answers and asking people to come forward with information so they can have justice.

“We hope that someone who did see something, because there were plenty of people there, that they really truly come out and just speak up on our behalf, and tell us what happened or tell the proper authorities,” Herriott said.

“It’s a senseless murder and I will do everything in my power to make sure justice will be [sought] for my child. You will not be at peace. We will find justice,” her mother said.