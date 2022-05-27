TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been one month since John Larson vanished in Ybor City. Since then, his family has relentlessly searched around the Tampa area.

Video from the Tampa Police Department showed Larson driving his truck in Ybor on April 26. He was on his way to meet friends at a bar but never showed up.

Larson’s family told 8 On Your Side they found his truck parked on East 11th Avenue near the Hillsborough Community College Performing Arts Center around noon the next day.

His family searched in Desoto Park Friday. They enlisted help from a K-9 team and private investigators. They said Larson’s phone last pinged in DeSoto Park.

“This is heartbreaking,” Larson’s dad Mark Larson said. “It’s like having a piece of your soul ripped out.”

His mother, Joann Pitts said they’re hopeful something will turn up that will lead to her son.

“It’s too big of a burden for the family to carry,” Pitts said. “So I gave it up to the Lord and either the Lord took him or the Lord left him for us.”

“Hopefully one way or another, we’ll find our son,” Pitts said. “We were in contact with our son all the time. We knew where he was. He never not came home at night. He was not a drug addict and he just had a new baby, six months old. So he had everything going for me, his own business.”

Larson’s sister Joann Caffrey said her family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information to help locate her missing brother.

“We are hopeful, but it gets hard because it’s been a month now, a month without John and it’s like, I don’t know what could be going on,” Caffrey said. “We can’t stop for John. I know he wouldn’t stop for me, and for his daughter we need to know, too.”

Anyone with information about this missing person’s case should call TPD at 813-231-6130.