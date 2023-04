TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a missing endangered man.

Police said Bob Austin, 85, went missing after walking away from his home on West Erna Drive Sunday morning.

According to a release, Austin is said to be suffering from dementia, and his family is concerned for his safety.

The 85-year-old man was last seen wearing “a red shirt, black shorts, and black sandals,” the police department said.

If you know where he is, call 813-231-6130.