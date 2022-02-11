Family, community holds demonstration to remember Tampa teen killed on I-4 in 2014

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been eight years, but the memories of what happened at the Florida State Fair remain vivid for family members.

14-year-old Andrew Joseph was kicked out of the fair in 2014, and was hit by a car while trying to cross I-4.

His family held a demonstration outside the fairgrounds Friday night, hoping to ensure his death will not be forgotten.

Since his tragic passing, his parents Andrew and Deanna, and the community have demanded change.

“We’ve been boots on the ground since day one,” Andrew Joseph Jr. said.

The Joseph’s say their son was at “School Day” at the fairgrounds. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office maintains nearly 100 teenagers, including Andrew, were kicked out of the fair after getting out of control.

Andrews’ parents say their son wasn’t involved and was handcuffed, detained then dropped off by deputies near the fairgrounds, left to cross the busy interstate. He was hit and killed.

The Joseph’s describe their only son as the light on their home.

“He was the laughter,” Deanna Joseph said. “He was the most giving child that you would ever want to meet.”

The Joseph’s say they’ve seen change at the fair since that night, like parents now getting a call if their child is removed from the park, and having to sit in a waiting area, something they ay they never got.

They’re pushing for more change, including a crosswalk on Highway 301, and passage of a bill that ends qualified immunity, a controversial legal doctrine protecting government officials from lawsuits.

“Every profession that we come across has consequences to the harm they commit to their citizens and for their patrons, and we want to make sure that that is also applying to law enforcement as well as state entity,” Joseph said.

The Joseph’s have fought for eight years, and will keep fighting so no other family has to experience the same tragedy.

“We don’t want another family to ever have to sit here and advocate for senseless policy changes, common-sense changes,” Joseph said.

The Joseph’s are still in the middle of a legal battle. They anticipate getting a trial date during a status conference on Feb. 15.