Families of missing women protest at sheriff’s office due to lack of investigation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two women, missing since the beginning of the year, and now their families are getting vocal about what they call a lack of investigation on behalf of police.

Outside the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Ybor City protestors got loud. Unlike recent protests, this one is mostly family members protesting the way detectives have handled the case of missing mother of 3, Veronica Reyes-Diaz.

“She was a great mother. She was always there for her kids. She was young. She was a young mom, but she did everything she could for those kids,” said Gloria Delgado.

Which is why family says it’s strange she was last seen January 18 in Dover. After spending the evening with a friend, the family says she went to pick up 2 of her kids from her sisters. The next morning she was gone.

“Her keys were there. Her wallet was there. Her phone was missing. It was the only thing that was missing,” said Delgado.

They’ve teamed up with the family of Cieha Taylor. A Plant City woman who went missing weeks later. Her car was found abandoned, unlocked, and running near railroad tracks.

“They dropped the ball from the get-go. For both cases. Nobody is wanting to talk to us. Nobody is giving us answers. Nobody is doing anything for us,” claims Delgado.

HCSO says they have been in constant contact with Veronica’s father. He tells 8 On Your Side he just started getting calls last Thursday.

“At the end of the day she needs to come home, no matter which way she comes home,” said Delgado.

The sheriff’s office tells 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal they have a project in the works to get more information out about the disappearance of Veronica Reyes-Diaz and Cieha Taylor. They’re asking for information from the public that will give their detectives leads in these cases by calling 813-247-8200.