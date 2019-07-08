Falling tree splits Publix semi-truck in half in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Food went flying on Monday when a tree fell and split a Publix semi-truck in half in Hillsborough County.

Deputies responded to the scene in Plant City on Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, the falling tree landed on the Publix truck as it was driving on Knights Griffin Road.

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office photo)

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says it was not related to the weather. The driver clipped a low-hanging branch, causing it to fall onto the truck, the spokesperson tells 8 On Your Side.

The impact of the tree split the semi-truck in half, sending food and other items flying everywhere.

Thankfully, deputies say no one was injured.

Knights Griffin Road was closed for several hours between Keene Road and Dusty Oak Drive.