Fake Tampa immigration attorney gets more than 20 years in prison

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years and 9 months in federal prison for pretending to be an attorney and filing hundreds of fake immigration applications.

Court records say 56-year-old Elvis Harold Reyes was sentenced Monday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in December to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Court documents say Reyes owned and operated EHR Ministries Inc. He portrayed himself as an immigration attorney, though he has never had a law license.

Reyes targeted undocumented immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries who were seeking Florida driver licenses and work authorizations.

Reyes gave false, inaccurate and incomplete legal and immigration advice.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

