Facebook moms group helps teacher reunite little girl with beloved ‘Monkey’ she lost in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A little girl in South Tampa was recently reunited with her monkey stuffed animal after months of it being lost, thanks to the kindness of a Tampa teacher.

Jamie Dalrymple’s daughter Paityn lost her favorite stuffed animal monkey, named Monkey, in December.

Dalrymple said their family had been searching for the toy for months and her daughter brought up how much she missed her Monkey daily. She scoured the internet trying to find a replacement, with no luck.

What she didn’t know was that Monkey had been picked up where it was lost, and was being kept safe by Margaret Drumsta, a science teacher at Plant High School and mother of two young children herself.

Drumsta said she was on her way home from work when she found the stuffed animal by the tennis courts in her area. She saw something in the road and stopped to see what it was. There wasn’t anyone in the area to ask, so instead of just leaving it there, she took Monkey home with her.

“I just put it in my car and drove home, hoping to put it out there for somebody that somebody lost it, or seeing that somebody would post it and knowing that hopefully I would be able to get it back to somebody at some point,” she said.

The missing stuffed animal resonated with her, as she too had lost something special when she was little.

“I had a favorite stuffed animal, it was actually a Disney figure that was Figment, so the Figment of Your Imagination figurine, and somehow, somewhere along the line, he got lost and I remember it being upsetting. And we replaced him, but it wasn’t the same,” Drumsta said.

She said she wanted to save someone’s family and child the trauma of missing something special and held on to the toy for months.

To find Monkey’s owner, she initially posted on one of her Instagram accounts with photos of its “adventures” with her at work. Monkey helped some of her students with their assignments and even hung out with some turtles and snakes.

Drumsta said that her students became involved in the search for Monkey’s owner, always asking her if they had been found yet. She said Monkey lived on her desk in her classroom for months.

Drumsta said she was sitting at lunch with fellow faculty members on Wednesday, scrolling through social media, when she saw a post from Dalrymple.

“[I] saw on the moms page that I’m in, a picture of this monkey. And I’m like, ‘oh my gosh. I recognize, I have this monkey right now in this classroom!’ So I read her post and it was, ‘hey, has anybody seen a monkey like this, I can’t find it anywhere. My daughter’s lost one, I’m trying to replace it,’” she said. “And I commented, I’m like, ‘I legitimately have this monkey right now, sitting in my classroom, it’s a long funny story.’ I was like, ‘call me!’”

Dalrymple couldn’t believe Drumsta had her daughter’s stuffed animal after all the time that had passed. She was emotional. They agreed to meet up so Paityn could get it back. Drumsta even took an extra step to make the reunion special.

“So me being me, I have a small little animal carrier because I rescue animals on campus and help out, so I put Monkey in this little animal carrier to deliver him back and made it this cute little ordeal that he had been lost and I found him and took care of him and just seeing the little girl’s face light up was just totally worth the three months of holding on to this stuffed animal,” she said.

Dalrymple was appreciative and Drumsta said she hoped if one of her kids lost something, someone would have done the same thing.

“And I see these posts all the time, ‘oh we lost this lost stuffed animal’ or ‘I found this at this park,’ and they happen all the time and you never expect it to go on this long,” she said.

She never imagined in the months of keeping Monkey, it would lead to her meeting Paityn and reuniting her with her toy.

“It made me feel like there is hope in things and there’s a lot going on in life and we’re all stressed. It really made me feel that, ‘okay, there are good things that can happen with time and healing’ and that sort of thing,” she said.