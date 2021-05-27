Face masks now voluntary at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa announced Thursday that face masks are now voluntary.

The change was made based on the latest guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as similar moves by Tampa Bay businesses as the vaccination rate increases and the infection rate continues to decline.

The hotel will continue to have a “Safe + Sound Clean Team” that will clean and disinfect surfaces throughout the casino complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.

Plexiglas dividers will also continue to separate players from each other and from team members in some areas.

Additionally, casino air will pass through a high-quality air filtration system and hand-sanitizing stations will be available at entrances and throughout the casino complex.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss