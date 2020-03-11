Eyewitnesses follow robbers from store after $100K jewelry heist in Citrus Park

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men are in jail after they were arrested for stealing around $100,000 in jewelry from a Hillsborough County jewelry store, deputies say.

Willie J. Harvey, Jr., 25 and Kawaun Thompson, 23, were taken into custody on March 7.

It was around 8 p.m. when the men entered the Jared Galleria of Jewelry on Citrus Park Drive in Citrus Park.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

According to detectives, the men demanded all employees to get on the ground. Harvey shattered glass display cases and both men gathered the jewelry, deputies explained.

They took off in a rented Hyundai Elantra.

Two eyewitnesses who had just left the business prior to the heist followed the suspects’ car and called 911, deputies say.

Deputies eventually caught up with the pair at the Wilsky Professional Park business plaza. They found the stole jewelry inside the vehicle, they said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Harvey was arrested without incident and Thompson was taken down after a short foot chase.

Both men remain locked up in Hillsborough County and their bonds were set at $52,000 each. A check of records does not indicate any prior criminal arrests.

8 On Your Side stopped by the home where the men live, but no one was there.

