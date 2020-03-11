Eyewitnesses follow robbers from store after $100K jewelry heist in Citrus Park

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men are in jail after they were arrested for stealing around $100,000 in jewelry from a Hillsborough County jewelry store, deputies say.

Willie J. Harvey, Jr., 25 and Kawaun Thompson, 23, were taken into custody on March 7.

It was around 8 p.m. when the men entered the Jared Galleria of Jewelry on Citrus Park Drive in Citrus Park.

  • Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

According to detectives, the men demanded all employees to get on the ground. Harvey shattered glass display cases and both men gathered the jewelry, deputies explained.

They took off in a rented Hyundai Elantra.

Two eyewitnesses who had just left the business prior to the heist followed the suspects’ car and called 911, deputies say.

Deputies eventually caught up with the pair at the Wilsky Professional Park business plaza. They found the stole jewelry inside the vehicle, they said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Harvey was arrested without incident and Thompson was taken down after a short foot chase.

Both men remain locked up in Hillsborough County and their bonds were set at $52,000 each. A check of records does not indicate any prior criminal arrests.

8 On Your Side stopped by the home where the men live, but no one was there.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Treasury Department considers extending tax-filing deadline due to coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Department considers extending tax-filing deadline due to coronavirus outbreak"

Humane Society rescues 140 dogs from neglect in Dixie County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society rescues 140 dogs from neglect in Dixie County"

No injuries after semi-truck sideswipes school bus in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "No injuries after semi-truck sideswipes school bus in Polk County"

Stabbing investigation blocks traffic on Dale Mabry Highway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stabbing investigation blocks traffic on Dale Mabry Highway"

Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Pinellas County: Firestone Grand Prix to go on with extra precaution"

St. Pete Mayor expected to speak about coronavirus and Firestone Grand Prix

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete Mayor expected to speak about coronavirus and Firestone Grand Prix"

Racing semi catches fire on I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racing semi catches fire on I-275"

US states race to contain coronavirus as cases near 1,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "US states race to contain coronavirus as cases near 1,000"

Hillsborough County sheriff taking steps to prevent coronavirus spread in jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County sheriff taking steps to prevent coronavirus spread in jail"

gym combats coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "gym combats coronavirus"

CORONAVIRUS OR FLU: THE #1 SYMPTOM THAT SETS THEM APART

Thumbnail for the video titled "CORONAVIRUS OR FLU: THE #1 SYMPTOM THAT SETS THEM APART"

Coronavirus: Fact vs. fiction on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Fact vs. fiction on WFLA Now"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss