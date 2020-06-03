Experts: How to talk to your kids about racism and police brutality

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Instances of racism and police brutality are on the minds of many, and experts recommend talking with your children to help them cope with what’s going on.

8 On Your Side spoke to clinical psychologist, Dr. Nekeshia Hammond. Hammond has studied and counseled many families on race relations for more than a decade. Protests loom after George Floyd, 46 died while in Minneapolis police custody and frustrations are building over centuries of racial injustice. With that in mind, Hammond says now is the time for parents to do their part.

“When we preach diversity and inclusion it starts at home,” Hammond said. “It absolutely should be starting at preschool ages.”

Regardless of race, Dr. Hammond recommends all parents should have “the talk” with their kids. Not the “birds and the bees talk,” but the talk about racial, police brutality, racial profiling, discrimination, etc. Some other key things Dr. Hammond recommends parents do are the following:

Practice what you preach

Let kids know they are a part of the solution

Address any racial concerns or questions

“Parents should be teaching their kids to play with different types of dolls that don’t necessarily look like them, have toys, watch movies,” Hammond said.

Dr. Hammond says it’s important to make diversity and equality as important as another principle a parent would teach a child.

“If you heard your kid disrespect a teacher, Parents never hesitate to say ‘Oh you can never disrespect a teacher, or you shouldn’t do that’ in that instance,” she said. “But if you hear your child say something that is racist or they are displaying some type of discrimination against a student especially because of their skin color you need to correct that as a parent.”

With children seeing the graphic videos of police encounters or witnessing racism, she says that has a direct effect on their mental health and potential actions in the future.

“There’s so much depression that could lead from this and so much anxiety that can happen and this feeling that people are out to get you,” Hammond said.

This also goes for the many children who may have already experienced racism or police brutality.

“Unfortunately kids are so traumatized by the way they are treated and they begin to think that now every encounter with the police is going to be like this, which isn’t true. But that is what happens,” she said. “It’s just leading to a cycle of thinking that way.”

Hammond says some children or adults may never be able to heal from instances of police brutality or racism. However, her hope is that through reform, growth, education and togetherness, that can change.

“If they are going to get past this trauma, someone has to care,” she said.”A community has to care and it doesn’t just look like people that look like them, but especially people that don’t look like them, in the white community. How can you be an ally? How can you help? How can you support? How can you care? Those are the things that heal communities and heal individuals from this.”

Dr. Hammond believes the country is dealing with two pandemics right now: coronavirus and racism. She says many are suffering mentally and emotionally from this. She recommends children, teenagers and adults talk to someone whether it be a friend or a professional.

For more information on Dr. Hammond’s direct services, click here.

LATEST STORIES: