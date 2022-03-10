Exhibit modeled after iconic South Tampa ice cream shop opens at Glazer Children’s Museum

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Glazer Children’s Museum partnered with Dairy Joy on its new ice cream parlor exhibit that opened Thursday morning.

The retro-style exhibit is inspired by the iconic South Tampa ice cream shop, complete with its pink awning, checkered floors, and nods to Elvis.

The exhibit features an ice cream counter, an interactive menu, wooden ice cream cones and scoops, a working jukebox and more.

Kids can try on different roles within the exhibit like ice cream maker, cashier or customer and interact with other kids at the museum.

“We love the Glazer Children’s Museum and so do our littlest customers,” said Dairy Joy owners Karrie and

Chris Mueller. “Of course, it makes sense to have a mini Dairy Joy for them to play in. Now families can play in the ice cream parlor at the museum then stop by Dairy Joy for a scoop on their way home. Win-win.”

“The Muellers and their kids play here. They’ve played here for years and one day said to a friend, ‘it would be really cool if that ice cream place was a Dairy Joy place.’ And it started some great conversations,” said Glazer Children’s Museum President and CEO Sarah Cole.

She said conversations began pre-pandemic and kept going throughout the years.

“[We] really were able to stretch our creative legs a lot and work with a partner that has such a beautiful, strong brand. So iconic to Tampa. And kids love ice cream. It’s a perfect match,” Cole said.

Dairy Joy is launching a special flavor at their South Tampa location, inspired by the children’s museum.

Dairy Joy has been serving up authentic soft serve ice cream and other delicacies since 1958. The ice cream shop is located at 3813 S Manhattan Avenue.