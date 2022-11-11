HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area mother remembers her 15-year old daughter as artistic, loving and unaware of the impact she had on other people.

She also loved her cookies.

“She was really good at cooking and we loved her sweets. She would make brownies and cookies and I’m not even a cookie fan but she made good cookies,” said Paige Smith.

Smith’s daughter, Laci Gilileo, a sophomore at Bloomingdale High School, also loved to paint.

“I think it was a healing process for her from things that she had experienced as a teenager like we all do,” said Smith.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, Gilileo died after being shot at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa.

Smith said she helped Gilileo get ready for the party. She was dressed as a dark angel.

Courtesy: Paige Smith

“The night that she left, we were in a really good place. I knew where she was going. She had earned the respect to go. That’s my biggest thing – she had earned the respect to go to a high school party,” said Smith.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a fight broke out at the party off Harney Road and just after 2 a.m., shots were fired.

Gilileo was shot while trying to leave the scene in her friend’s car. She was found at a nearby gas station and then died at a nearby hospital.

“I just want whoever did this to be behind bars and to pay for it. There was another young man hurt in this incident as well. Thankfully he is OK and I have been in contact with his mother as well,” said Smith.

In the aftermath, Smith said her home, filled with Gilileo’s siblings, is quieter.

“We were so used to hearing music and her on the phone laughing so that’s been really hard,” she said. “It’s almost like we just keep expecting her to like, walk into the house or my bedroom.”

Smith has heard from people she never met about the impact her daughter had on them.

“Kids have written me that I don’t know or stopped by my home that said that there were dark moments they didn’t think they would ever get out of and if it wasn’t for her, they don’t know where they would be,” said Smith.

Detectives urge anyone with information related to the incident to call (813) 247-8200.