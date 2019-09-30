EXCLUSIVE: Deputies still looking for 3 suspects after couple catches thieves in the act in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for three people accused of burglarizing cars as their owners were just feet away.

Detectives are calling this a crime of opportunity which may be why the panicked criminals left a trail of evidence that is building a stronger case against them.

“To be clear, it’s still a crime.”

Amanda Campbell and her husband Nick have quite the tale to tell after running after the car burglars they saw rummaging through their stuff while on private property.

“There was quite a pile of stuff that they took. It was a lot of financial stuff that they sat in our car and very carefully went through,” Amanda said.

Nick took photos of the three men and one woman jumping the fence to make their getaway, then joined the chase.

“I chose the older gentleman which I figured I could probably keep up with,” Nick said.

Charged with burglary is 52-year-old Gabriel Ahumada-Merino.

Deputies say he comes up as homeless with no prior criminal history in Hillsborough County.

The three other suspects escaped, but a day later, the Campbell’s make another shocking discovery.

“They buried all of our stuff in the goat feed,” Amanda said.

Investigators think the suspects dropped the stolen goods as they ran off.

“I think they thought they’d sneak in, quietly steal a bunch of our belongings, and leave. It turned into chaos and madness. Their friend got arrested,” Amanda said.

Deputies are still looking for those three suspects. If you know anything about this case, please call the sheriff’s office.

